WASKOM, Tx -- A standoff with more than two dozen officers led to the arrest of a woman who the police chief says was armed and suicidal.
Rae Jean Robbins is charged with the misdemeanor of making a false alarm or false report. Police Chief Westy Meisenheimer says she set off her own security alarm at the home she rents at 645 East Texas Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.
Meisenheimer says when the first officer arrived on her porch, Robbins opened the door and put a gun to her head.
"They're face to face," Meisenheimer described. "So when that call goes out and they need back up, that's a pretty serious situation, immediately. All assets are going to roll out. And they're going to roll out and they're going to be in a hurry."
A bystander went on Facebook Live with cell phone video of the end of the half-hour standoff. It showed the Harrison County SWAT approaching the house. Then, out of view of the camera, an explosion was heard.
Meisenheimer says that was a flash bang grenade a SWAT officer tossed through the door when Robbins opened it again. He says the loud but harmless blast stunned and distracted Robbins, allowing officers to rush in and take her into custody.
"When somebody has a firearm and they've indicated -- or their actions have indicated -- it's a possible suicide, you want to try to get yourself in a situation where you get an opportunity to safely intervene to prevent it. You need to take that opportunity," the chief said.
Robbins was taken by ambulance to Good Shepherd hospital in Marshall for observation overnight. She was booked into the Harrison County jail and released on bond Thursday afternoon.
Meisenheimer says officers from his department and the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, plus DPS troopers were among the police agencies that responded, along with fire and ambulance personnel.
"It's not something to be taken lightly," Meisenheimer says of prosecuting Robbins. "You have all these assets all tied up, and if you have another emergency going on at the same time that's legitimate, what you've done, you've taken those assets away. You know what? That could mean somebody's life."
Meisenheimer says Robbins appeared intoxicated. He says she demanded to talk to him, Mayor Jesse Moore, and her estranged husband.
The chief says a relative of Robbins also faces pending charges in a recent narcotics investigation, which may have been another factor in her actions.
No injuries were reported.