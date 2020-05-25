KEITHVILLE, La. - The Northwest Louisiana Veteran’s Cemetery honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice Monday morning in their annual Memorial Day ceremony.
One of the soldiers in the ceremony, Adrian Coggins recently lost a battle buddy.
He says this is the first time Memorial Day has hit home for him.
"I lost a best friend in December, in the military."
This year felt a little different for the army specialist.
Five months ago he had to help bury his best friend, a fellow soldier, who he calls his battle buddy.
Coggins has been in service for five years. He says after all the funerals he has worked, that one was probably the hardest one to do.
"One of the most difficult ceremonies that I’ve had to do was to lay to rest my best friend who I’ve been knowing since I got into the military," he said.
Especially since he was the one who presented her family the folded flag.
"It was hard because I actually knew her relatives,” Coggins recalled. “We used to hang out together. We would go and spend time together and to see the pain and the hurt in their eyes."
Coggins says although he wears that uniform every day, as a young servant in the military, laying his best friend to rest was an eye opener for him. And this gave him a new purpose in continuing his army career.
"You are laying down someone who joined this mission, who fought side by side, and who will always have your back,” said Coggins. “And to know that you have to lay them to rest, you know, it's a different feeling. It's nothing more incredible than me going out, honoring my best friend because I know if it was vice versa, she'll come out and do the same thing for me."
Coggins says he plans to retire from the army.
This year's ceremony was not open to the public. It was held via Facebook live.