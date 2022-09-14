SHREVEPORT, La. -- The people spoke. The Perkins administration listened. Now $24 million in American Rescue Plan funds are being put to use to improve the city.
Mayor Adrian Perkins gathered with youth sports leaders and others to announce the investments on Tuesday ahead of city council approval. He said the appropriations are the result of 11 listening sessions his administration held to let people have a say on how some of the federal handout can be used.
Perkins said $1.5 million will improve the YMCA youth sports complex construction for baseball and softball events. Another $1.5 million will improve the Cargill Park soccer fields complex.
Perkins said $800,000 will build a Ronald McDonald House where families can stay while a child undergoes medical treatment.
And the bulk of the money -- $18.8 million -- will be split by the Shreveport police and fire departments.
"We committed to our citizens that we would use this money to help with public safety and crime reduction. We believe these projects will in part do just that," Perkins said.
Perkins said the improvements to the youth sports fields will bring in thousands of visitors and boost the economy.
"It teaches our kids the value of teamwork. It also gives our youth a positive outlet. Investments like these make our whole city look good and benefit all of our citizens. It will also have a tremendous impact on our economy."
At the YMCA facility, Perkins said improvements will raise the number of people using those fields to 350,000 annually and have a $5 million economic impact in the first year.