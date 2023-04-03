SHREVEPORT, La. -- A court appearance for a former Shreveport police officer accused of shooting and killing a man has been pushed back to May 18.
Alexander Tyler, 23, was scheduled for arraignment Monday morning in Caddo District Court. However, the Caddo District Attorney's Office delayed it because not all of the police reports are in.
Tyler is charged with negligent homicide after shooting Alonzo Bagley, 43, at the Villa Norte Apartments on Feb. 3. Tyler and another officer responded to the apartments on a domestic disturbance call from Bagley's wife.
Tyler was placed on administrative leave following the shooting. But he's since resigned from the Police Department.
Negligent homicide carries a sentence of up to five years upon conviction. Tyler is currently out on bond.
RELATED REPORTS: