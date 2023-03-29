BOSSIER CITY, La. - Earlier this afternoon, Louisiana State Police arrested Trodarian Moore, 30, of Minden.
Moore was charged with vehicular homicide due to a crash on February 6 that claimed the life of India Moore, 6.
Moore was also charged with careless operation, no child restraint, no seatbelt, illegal window tint, and expired registration.
Initial investigation revealed that both individuals were not wearing seatbelts when Trodarian Moore exited the roadway on I-20 and drove into a tree. Impairment was suspected at the time.
India Moore died at Ochsner LSU due to injuries on February 7.
Moore has been booked at the Bossier Parish Jail.