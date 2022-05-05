HOPE, Arkansas - Police in Hope, Arkansas say an arrest was made Thursday in connection with a shooting death on Tuesday.
Police said Tykendrick Bradford. 16, was shot and killed in front of a home at the 600 block of South Walnut Street.
According to police, Bryceton J. Marks, 18, of Bryant, Arkansas was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, Terroristic Act, and four firearm counts.
Marks was booked into the Hempstead County Detention Facility and is awaiting his first court appearance.
The fatal shooting remains under investigation.