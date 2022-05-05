Bryceton J. Marks

HOPE, Arkansas -  Police in Hope, Arkansas say an arrest was made Thursday in connection with a shooting death on Tuesday.

Police said Tykendrick Bradford. 16, was shot and killed in front of a home at the 600 block of South Walnut Street.    

According to police, Bryceton J. Marks, 18, of Bryant, Arkansas was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, Terroristic Act, and four firearm counts. 

Marks was booked into the Hempstead County Detention Facility and is awaiting his first court appearance.

The fatal shooting remains under investigation.

