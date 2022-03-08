Shreveport, La. -- Within hours of the city's 14th homicide, Shreveport police had the suspected shooter in custody.
Andre Gladney, 18, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail Monday night on a charge of second-degree murder. He went to the police station as officers were still at the shooting scene in the 2700 block of Wendy Lane to admit he was involved, police said Tuesday in a news release.
Gladney is accused in the afternoon shooting death of Taurean Coleman, 19, of Shreveport. Police said Gladney was shot at least five times in the upper body on the basketball court at Anderson Island Park. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Witnesses told officers two men were seen running from the area after shots were fired. A description of the clothing the two were wearing was provided.
Investigators learned Gladney and another male met Coleman on the basketball court. Gladney and Coleman argued over a cell phone before Gladney pulled out a gun and shot Coleman, police said.
Gladney and a juvenile ran from the area. Police later located and questioned the juvenile and determined he was not involved. He is believed to be a bystander who ran out of fear following the shooting, police said.