Shreveport, La--- On March 7, 2022, just before 2:00 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 2700 block of Wendy Lane on reports of shots fired. A concerned citizen reported hearing several gunshots at a basketball court at Anderson Island Park. Arriving officers located 19-year-old Taurean Coleman on the basketball court suffering from multiple gunshot injuries to his upper body. The Shreveport Fire Department pronounced Coleman deceased on scene.
Patrol officers secured the scene and summoned Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Investigators. CSIU photographed the scene, gathered video, and seized other evidence while Violent Crimes detectives canvassed the neighborhood and interviewed witnesses. They were able to get information that at least two males had been seen fleeing the scene just after the shots were fired. One male was wearing a blue jacket and one male was wearing a red jacket. While detectives were on scene, they were notified that Andre Gladney (6-21-2003) arrived at the Shreveport Police Complex claiming to have been part of the ordeal.
Following interviews detectives believe that Gladney and another individual met Coleman at the basketball court and Gladney and Coleman engaged in a verbal
dispute over a cell phone. Gladney was said to have produced a weapon and shot Coleman multiple times. Both Gladney and the other individual, a juvenile, fled on foot. Gladney was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of Second-Degree Murder.
The juvenile was contacted this afternoon and at this time investigators do not suspect that he was involved in the dispute and was simply a bystander that fled out of fear following the shooting.
Police Chief Wayne Smith and his investigative teams commend the public for saying something when they see something. It is through those continued partnerships with the community that progress will be made in our city.
We also appreciate the media’s patience in this matter and not releasing information prematurely. Often it is necessary to hold information until the investigation is at a point where releasing that information will not compromise it