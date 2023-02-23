SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have arrested a man accused of attacking a police officer Wednesday.
David Streetman, 28, is charged with felony battery on a police officer and entering and remaining after being forbidden.
Police said the female officer responded to a convenience store in the 800 block of Line Avenue on a loitering complaint. Streetman "violently struck the officer multiple times," Shreveport police said Thursday in a news release.
The officer was able to get Streetman into custody with the help of a Good Samaritan. The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.
Chief Wayne Smith and the Shreveport Police Department expressed gratitude to the "great citizen who assisted our officer and the great community that supports SPD daily," the news release states.