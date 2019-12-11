BOSSIER CITY, La. - A man suspected of breaking into two Bossier City retailers is behind bars.
Aaron Ramsey, 36, is charged with burglary and resisting an officer in Davis' Clothing and Outdoor in the 4400 block of Viking Drive. Police say that happened Monday night.
Ramsey faces another charge for the break-in at Topps Western World.
Police say Monday night around 10:00 P.M., Ramsey broke in at Davis' Clothing and Outdoor. Police say the 36-year-old quickly turned around empty handed after the alarms started going off.
Police and K-9 units came and located Ramsey hiding down the street. High security at Davis' is what made the arrest so quick. Ramsey was caught in less than 30 minutes.
The owners of Davis' Clothing and Outdoor told police they noticed a suspicious vehicle with tinted windows that was parked near the business. That's when police spotted the merchandise from Topps Western World in the car.
"It just makes me happy knowing there is one less criminal on the streets,” said Dalton Reeves of Topps Western World. “Hopefully there won't be any more for us this year, and nobody will have to endure what we did.”
Ramsey was arrested for simple burglary & resisting an officer. His bond is set at $25,000.