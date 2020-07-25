BOSSIER CITY, La- Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting at the corner of East Texas and Swan Lake Road. It left one man dead on Friday afternoon.
Colton Matthews, 23, of Bossier City is charged with second degree murder in the shooting of Joe Williams, Jr., 65, of Bossier City. Matthews was booked into the Bossier City Jail with bond set at $500,000.
The gunfire broke out just after 3 p.m. Police officers arrived on the scene and found a man who suffered a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Cash N A Flash in Bossier City.
Officers and detectives say two men were involved in an argument that escalated to violence.
KTBS 3 News was told by a source that the argument was between the operator of a watermelon stand on at that corner and one of the customers.
According to the source, the customer went to his vehicle and the operator believed he was going to get a gun and he shot the customer.