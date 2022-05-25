BOSSIER CITY, La. - Two men found stabbed to death inside a burning apartment in Bossier City Tuesday morning have been identified. They are Craig Stewart, 35, and Christopher Dillard, 26.
Police have arrested Demarquez Quintavious Walpool, 24, and charged him with two counts of first degree murder. His bond is set at $1,5000,000.
Firefighters found the bodies after responding to a fire call in the 1600 block of Joey Lane off Shed Road around 5 a.m. Firefighters couldn't get anyone to answer the door so they broke open the door.
A fire appears to have been set to destroy evidence, authorities said.
The investigation is continuing with Bossier City Police and Bossier City Fire Department.