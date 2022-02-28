SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police made an arrest earlier this month in the thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles at the Shreveport maintenance facility.
Anthony Briskey, 45, of Shreveport, was arrested Feb. 2 on multiple charges, including simple burglary and property damage. He's held on bond in the Caddo Correctional Center.
Briskey is accused of breaking into the city's streets and drainage office on Claiborne Street on Jan. 22 and taking catalytic converters from five vehicles, Shreveport police said Monday in a social media post.
Investigations into other catalytic converter related offenses are on-going.
Shreveport police are encouraging citizens to put a distinguishing mark on their vehicle’s catalytic converter so it can be more easily identified if stolen.