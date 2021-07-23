SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man has been charged in connection with a homicide that happened Wednesday.
Emmanuel D. Johnson, 30, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 32-year-old Patrick Goines. He's held on a $350,000 bond.
The shooting happened outside of a convenience store on Hilry Huckaby Avenue. Goines was shot multiple times in the upper body. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, where he later died.
Witnesses and the store's surveillance camera helped detectives identify Johnson as the homicide suspect. He surrendered Thursday to Shreveport police.