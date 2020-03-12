HOMER, La. – A West Monroe man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Homer man last year.
State police investigators arrested 29-year-old Timothy Howell early Thursday morning. He was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center as a fugitive from Claiborne Parish. But he’ll be charged with second-degree murder once he’s moved to the Claiborne Parish Detention Center.
Howell is accused in the Dec. 10 death of 44-year-old Jason Staples, whose body was found early that morning in the middle of state Highway 146. Authorities were initially dispatched to the scene following a report of a hit and run fatality crash.
Further investigation showed Staples was instead the victim of a homicide. He was shot in the head.
Staples, who worked at a Homer hardware store, was a native of Ruston.