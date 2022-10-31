SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman surrendered to sheriff's deputies Sunday, admitting to being the driver in a deadly hit-and-run accident Saturday night, the sheriff's office said.
Victoria Woodfork, 24, turned herself in at the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. She was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on a charge of hit-and-run driving. No bond was set Monday.
Deputies had been on the lookout for a black Kia Forte suspected of being involved in the crash. Evidence found at the crash site matched Woodfork's car, Sheriff Steve Prator said.
The victim is identified as Jessie Jackson Scott III, 49. He was riding his bike westbound in the 200 block of Mayo Road around 10:40 p.m. when he was hit. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.
Woodfork did not stop to render aid or call for help, Prator said.