MANSFIELD, La. - An arrest has been made in a deadly two-car crash that claimed the life of a DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputy earlier this year.
Richard Wimer, 33, was booked into the DeSoto Parish Detention Center on charges of vehicular homicide and reckless operation.
State Police investigators allege Wimer was impaired and speeding during a storm when he crashed into Deputy Donna Richardson-Below's patrol unit. Below, 43, died at the scene.
The crash happened on U.S. Highway 84 east of Mansfield just before 8 a.m. on Feb. 12. Wimer crossed the centerline in a curve in his 2008 Jeep Cherokee and hit Below's patrol unit, a Ford Crown Victoria.
Below was properly restrained. Wimer, who was unrestrained, received moderate injuries and was treated at a hospital.
Troop G investigators recently received results of toxicology samples taken from Wimer that showed the presence of drugs, "which are known to cause impairment," spokesman Trooper Brent Hardy said.
Below had worked with DPSO since January 2019. Prior to that she was a Louisiana Probation and Parole agent.