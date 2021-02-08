TEXARKANA, Texas -- Texarkana, Texas police are investigating a homicide that occurred overnight at the Woodbridge Apartments in the 500 block of Belt Road.
Police got several calls of shots fired there at about 12:30 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they discovered Laquinces Scott lying on the ground behind one of the buildings. He had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sonya Hopkins, 22, was later arrested by detectives and charged with murder. He’s being held in the Bi-State Jail.
Anyone with information about what happened there is asked to call Texarkana, Texas police or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers.