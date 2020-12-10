SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have arrested a man in connection with a homicide that happened Sunday in the 7000 block of Pines Road.
Devoris Hardy, 20, who was injured in an exchange of gunfire with the victim, was booked into jail following his release from Ochsner LSU Health. He's charged with second-degree murder. His bond is set at $250,000.
Hardy and an unidentified man are suspects in the shooting death of 24-year-old Jacoby Ware, police said Thursday in a news release.
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Tobacco Kings. Officers said when they got to the scene they found Ware with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, where he later died.
Police found Hardy at a nearby Sonic Drive-In, where he, too, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the thigh and hand. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Witnesses statements and surveillance video pointed to Hardy and another man approaching Ware while he was sitting in his car and firing shots, police said. Ware was able to get out of his car and return fire, striking Hardy several times.
The other man who was with Hardy ran from the scene.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 ext. 3 or 318-673-6955. To remain anonymous, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.