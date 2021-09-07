SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have made an arrest in the weekend shooting death of a 13-year-old.
Police responded to a shots fired call Saturday night in the 8300 block of Millicent Way. Officers located two victims on Millicent Way, and two more near the intersection of Youree Drive and East Bert Kouns.
Police said a passenger in a van was also found to have been struck by shrapnel from the shooting, but is expected to recover.
Police chased the suspect's vehicle and arrested one of the occupants of the car. The 17-year-old suspect was booked in the Caddo Parish Juvenile Center on a charge with second-degree murder. The suspect's name was not released because of his age.
Fire department medics responded and three people were taken to Ochsner LSU Health where Kelvonte Daigre, 13, of Shreveport was pronounced dead.
One of the injured sustained a life-threatening injury and is in critical, but stable condition. Two other victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Any citizen with information regarding this crime is urged to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300. Those wishing to remain anonymous should contact Caddo Shreveport Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. Crime Stoppers will pay a minimum of $1,000.00 for information leading to an arrest.