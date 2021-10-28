MANY, La. -- Sabine Parish sheriff's detectives have arrested a man they say killed a South Louisiana man 37 years ago and dumped his body in an abandoned well in Sabine.
Delwin Avard Sibley, 74, was arrested Thursday morning at his home in Biloxi, Miss. by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. He is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Lester Rome of Grand Isle.
Rome's remains were located in an old well in Sabine Parish in 1986. But final confirmation of his identity was not determined until Oct. 18.
Sabine Parish sheriff's Det. Chris Abrahams worked the case for the last 10 months and developed Sibley as a suspect.
On Tuesday, Abrahams got an arrest warrant for Sibley.
The mystery began in 1986 when a Sabine Parish landowner found human skeletal remains in a water well on his property. Still, the remains could not be positively identified.
On Dec. 10, Ted Delacerda gave several news clippings and photographs about the case to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Delacerda, a retired law enforcement officer and retired investigator for the District Attorney's Office, played a key role in what became known as the "man in the well" investigation. Even though the case grew cold over the years, Delacerda did not let anyone forget about it.
In February, with the current landowner’s permission, Sabine detectives attempted to recover more skeletal remains from the well but were unsuccessful. Two months later, with help from Central Sabine Fire Department’s confined space entry team personnel, more skeletal remains and other items of evidence were recovered from inside the well.