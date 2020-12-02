Jaheim Kemp

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man was jailed Wednesday morning in connection with a drive-by shooting in the Cherokee Park neighborhood.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block Tecumseh Trail. A woman told police her family’s home was struck multiple times by gunfire. A vehicle in the driveway also was hit. 

The shooter was seen driving away in a white Toyota Camry.

Violent Crimes detectives developed Jahiem Kemp, 18, as the shooting suspect. They later found him -- and the Camry -- at a house in the 4100 block of Fairfax Avenue, where he was arrested.

Kemp was charged with one count of aggravated criminal property damage and one count of illegal use of a weapon. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail.

The motive for this drive-by shooting remains under investigation.

