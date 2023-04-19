RINGGOLD, La. – An arrest has been made in a deadly drive-by shooting that happened Easter Sunday night in Ringgold.
Bossier City police picked up Mekhi Idonte Weathers, 20, of Bossier City, Wednesday morning on an arrest warrant issued by Ringgold Police Chief Freddy Peterson. Weathers was booked into the Bienville Parish Jail on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Javaski Jackson, 21.
Undisclosed evidence gathered as part of the investigation led to the charge of first-degree murder rather than second-degree murder, Peterson said.
Ringgold police are possibly looking at more suspects, Peterson said.
The shooting that claimed Jackson's life happened April 9 in the parking lot of the Bienville II Apartments. He was taken from the scene to Ochsner LSU Health hospital in Shreveport, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Peterson said he could not disclose a motive in the shooting since the investigation is ongoing.
The Bienville Parish sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division assisted Ringgold police with the investigation.