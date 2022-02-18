SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday inside a Shreveport convenience store.
Damion Sherfield, 20, of Shreveport, surrendered to SPD investigators late Thursday afternoon. He was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a charge of second-degree murder following an interview with detectives.
Sherfield is charged in the death of Roderick D. Walker, 29, of Shreveport. He was found with a gunshot wound to the chest inside of the Village Food Mart in the 5300 block of Jewell Avenue. Walker was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Police said Walker and Sherfield got involved in a dispute inside the store and that's when Sherfield pulled out a gun and shot Walker. Detectives do not believe the men knew each other.