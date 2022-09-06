SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man arrested Saturday in a stolen vehicle was also wanted on outstanding arrest warrants. But his troubled did not stop there.
Shreveport police then charged Regge Williams with second-degree murder based on new information from the violent crimes detectives. He's accused in the June 7 shooting death of Kabrodrick Mitchell.
Multiple witnesses came forward after Williams' arrest, Shreveport police said Tuesday.
Mitchell was shot in the 1700 block of Jamison. He was in a vehicle that had been struck multiple times by gunfire, police said.
In addition to the murder charge, Williams was wanted on an outstanding warrant for armed robbery.