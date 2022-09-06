Regge Williams

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man arrested Saturday in a stolen vehicle was also wanted on outstanding arrest warrants. But his troubled did not stop there. 

Shreveport police then charged Regge Williams with second-degree murder based on new information from the violent crimes detectives. He's accused in the June 7 shooting death of Kabrodrick Mitchell. 

Multiple witnesses came forward after Williams' arrest, Shreveport police said Tuesday. 

Mitchell was shot in the 1700 block of Jamison. He was in a vehicle that had been struck multiple times by gunfire, police said. 

In addition to the murder charge, Williams was wanted on an outstanding warrant for armed robbery. 

