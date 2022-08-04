SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have made an arrest in a June 25 shooting that left a man dead.
Lloyd Cooks, 19, was arrested Thursday on second-degree murder in the death of Jeremy Glenn Wyatt, 31, who was shot multiple times at the Shell station in the 5400 block of West 70th Street.
Cooks was developed as the shooting suspect following a lengthy investigation, police said.
He was arrested without incident through the efforts of the Shreveport police K-9 unit, Shreveport City Marshal's Office, SPD warrants division and U.S. Marshals Task Force.