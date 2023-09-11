SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveprt police have made an arrest in a shooting at a southwest Shreveport bar that left a woman dead and another person injured last weekend.
Brandon Merritt, 27, of Shreveport is charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. He was arrested Friday and booked into the Shreveport City Jail.
The shooting early on the morning of Sept. 2 at the Time Out! bar on Mansfield Road claimed the life of Lajah Small, 26, of Bossier City. An unidentified man was wounded.
Shreveport police detectives accuse Merritt of shooting the two then leaving the scene. Then, Merritt, who went to another location, was himself shot, investigators said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.