SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have charged a man in connection with a shooting that left one man dead on March 3.
The shooting happened in the 3200 block of Milton Street. Officers located 21-year-old Kaylin Williams suffering from multiple gunshot injuries to the upper body. He died later at the hospital.
Detectives got an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Sirderrick Kendrick for one count of second-degree murder.
Thursday, Shreveport police with the assistance of the U. S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force located and arrested Kendrick. He was booked into City Jail.