NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches police have arrested one person in connection with a homicide earlier this week while still searching for their main suspect.
Ambrea Howard, 27, was arrested Thursday for principal to second-degree murder. She is held in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.
Police are still looking for Matthew Robinson, 19, of Natchitoches. He's wanted for second-degree murder.
Robinson is considered armed and dangerous.
Robinson and Howard are accused in the shooting death of Michael Porter, 35, who was found dead early Tuesday morning at the Motel 6 on the Highway 1 Bypass.
Porter suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The Natchitoches Parish Coroner's Office pronounced him dead at the scene.
Anyone with information on Robinson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Det. Shermaria Lewis at (318) 357-3914. No one should approach Robinson on their own, police said.