SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have made an arrest in a Saturday afternoon shooting on Garden Street that left one man dead.
Roderick A. Morgan, 30, of Shreveport, was booked into the City Jail on a charge of second-degree murder. He's held without bond.
The victim's name has not been released.
According to the booking report, police found the victim in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, where he later died.
Witnesses told police there was a confrontation between the two men earlier then Morgan returned later and shot the victim three times and took money from his pocket, the booking report states.