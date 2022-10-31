SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man has been arrested in the shooting death of a man last month.
Tahiron King, 33, was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on Oct. 19 on a charge of second-degree murder, Shreveport police said Monday in a news release.
King is accused in the Sept. 19 death of D'Shaundre Harris, 28. The shooting took place at the corner of Mackey Lane and Walker Road.
Harris was shot multiple times but was able to walk to the 3000 block of Salem Drive where collapsed. He died later at the hospital.