UPDATED REPORT posted at 5:30 p.m. June 16
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have arrested a 16-year-old in a shooting that that happened Wednesday night in a Shreveport park.
Because of his age, neither the suspect's name nor photograph was released.
The two teenage victims were shot multiple times in the upper body and taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said Thursday.
ORIGINAL REPORT posted at 10:10 p.m. June 15
SHREVEPORT, La. - At least 15 units responded to a shooting on 79th Street in the Cedar Grove neighborhood in Shreveport Wednesday night.
Police said two teenagers were shot while sitting in their car at A.B. Palmer Park. One suffered serious injuries.
The gunman walked up to the car and fired then ran away. Police are searching for the suspect in the area.
"Right now we do have some witnesses that detectives are going to be interviewing, and we have officers canvasing the neighborhood to look for a possible suspect or a weapon," Assistant Chief Mark Sharbono said.
Police were not able to confirm the age of the shooting victims.