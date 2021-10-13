SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have made an arrest after a body was pulled from Lake Bistineau Sunday by Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies.
Police said Borris Williams, 24, of Shreveport was shot multiple times and his body was dumped into the lake near the spillway.
Detectives arrested his roommate, Reginald Grant, also 24, and booked him with second-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Grant's bond has been set at $425,000. He has a police record dating to December 2016.
Police say the men lived together in the 3000 block of Lufkin Street. Williams was shot at the home, detectives said.
A motive for the shooting deaths has not been released.