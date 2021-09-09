NATCHITOCHES, La. -Natchitoches police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a juvenile.
The suspect is another juvenile. According to a press release, the juvenile is now booked into the Ware Youth Center on a charge of second- degree mruder.
The shooting happened around 6:15 a.m., Thursday, in the 1200 block of Highland Park Drive.
The juvenile was shot once and pronounced dead at the scene.
This is the second homicide involving a juvenile in less than a month in Natchitoches.
The other homicide happened August 12, when a 13-year-old died after being shot in his home on Sylvan Drive.