TEXARKANA, Ark. -- An 18-year-old man is in custody in connection with the shooting death of a woman Thursday evening, according to the Texarkana, Ark., Police Department.
Kayden May is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Abbigale Thacker, 18. She died of a single gunshot wound.
The shooting happened in the 200 block of South Mosley Road. Police were initially told the shooting was accidental.
The Criminal Investigation Division continued the investigation that resulted in May's arrest.
No further arrests are expected, authorities said.