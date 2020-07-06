BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A Shreveport man is in custody in connection with a deadly shooting that happened last week at a Bossier City apartment complex.
Bossier City police arrested 27-year-old Devarcus Deandre Harris Thursday on a warrant for second-degree murder. He's held on a $350,000 bond.
Harris accused in the Wednesday night shooting death of 19-year-old Z'Kryius Wilson of Bossier City. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Pelican Gardens apartment complex at 1820 East Texas Street.
Wilson was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at Ochsner LSU Heath hospital.