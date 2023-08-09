SHREVEPORT, La. - On July 20 at 8:25 a.m., Shreveport police responded to a call of a shooting in the 6900 block of California Ave.
Responding officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives found that a 17-year-old juvenile was believed responsible for the shooting that killed the victim.
On Tuesday, the 17-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder.