MANSFIELD, La. — Arrest warrants have been issued for a Mansfield woman accused of violating elections laws at an early voting site this month.
Quanittia Shambrika Dennis, also known as Breka Peoples, is charged in the warrants with two counts of prohibited acts during early voting or on Election Day.
A state police spokesman confirmed the warrants have been issued. Dennis has been instructed to turn herself in at the DeSoto Parish Detention Center Thursday.
The charges are misdemeanor offenses.
The incidents happened on the two Saturdays during early voting in Mansfield. The interactions were captured through several cellphone recordings and posted to social media.
On Oct. 17, Dennis helped organize a group of ministers, elected officials and civic leaders from a building on Johnson Street used as District Attorney Gary Evans’ campaign headquarters. Approximately 75 to 100 caravaned from there to the Registrar of Voters office on Crosby Street, where early voting was taken place.
The group parked at the rear of the building and across the street in the library parking lot. Dennis could be heard on videos using the bullhorn to broadcast campaign slogans. She also wore an Evans mask.
Registrar Amanda Raynes went outside and informed Dennis and others that electioneering was prohibited within 600 feet of the building. She had a map with the radius marked in red and asked those who were not there to vote to move beyond the 600 feet. Raynes encouraged all others to get in line to vote.
Included in the crowd were Evans, who is seeking re-election, and other political candidates George Winston, Jamar Montgomery and Kenny Houston. Mansfield City Council members MaryLinda Green and Joseph Hall and Police Juror Thomas Jones were there too.
While most either voted or moved beyond the radius, Dennis remained within the 600 feet for about 30 minutes.
Dennis and others have accused Raynes via social media posts of voter suppression. They said the 100 Men March was to show unity and set an example for the younger voters to see their leaders lead the way to the polls.
A second large voter turnout of women was planned this past Saturday. While a big group did not turn out, Dennis for a period of time was in the library parking lot across the street from the registrar’s office.
Raynes referred questions about the incidents to the state police.