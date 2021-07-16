SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police have identified Cedarrick A. Brooks, 21, as a suspect in a shooting that occurred in the 4000 block of Miles Street on June 30.
Officers responded to a call in which a man was found to be suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for treatment.
Brooks faces a attempted second-degree murder charge when arrested. His bond was by Caddo Parish District Judge John Mosely Jr. at $2 million.
Shreveport police urges anyone with information on the whereabouts of this violent suspect to contact Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373.