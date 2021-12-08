SHREVEPORT, La. - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Shreveport man in the wounding of a toddler during a shooting in the 2700 block of Elmhurst Street last Thursday.
Police say Demond Taylor Jr. is wanted on a charge of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.
Anyone with information on Taylor's whereabouts should call the Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 #3. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. Report #21-160363.