NATCHITOCHES, La. – Natchitoches police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a shooting Sunday night.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Alex Willis, 35, of Natchitoches for attempted second-degree murder. He is considered armed and dangerous, Cpl. John Greely said in a news release.
Natchitoches police responded to a shots fired call around 6:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Old Robeline Road. While there, officers were notified by Natchitoches Regional Medical Center that a person arrived with a single gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was flown to a Rapides Parish hospital for further treatment.
Detectives then identified Willis as the shooting suspect.
Police ask anyone who sees Willis to call the Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Det. William Connell at (318) 238-3911. Police say no one should attempt to apprehend or detain Willis.