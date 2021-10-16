SHREVEPORT, La.- Shreveport police have identified the suspect wanted in a double shooting from earlier this month.
An arrest warrant has been issued for DeMarcus Mandigo, 21, charging him with two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
The crime happened October 6, 2021, in the 7100 block of Jewella Avenue. Officers arrived on the scene and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both were taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, where they were treated for their injuries. Both are expected to recover.
Investigators say they have exhausted all efforts and have been unable to locate Mandigo. they are now asking the for the public’s help. Anyone with information of Mandigo’s whereabouts, is asked to contact police immediately at 318-673-7300#3.
Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.
A cash reward will be paid for information leading to Mandigo’s arrest.