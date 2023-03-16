HARVEY, La. -- Jefferson Parish sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's assistance in tracking down connections between a Shreveport man and woman suspected in the 1984 homicide of a man whose body was found in an abandoned well in Sabine Parish.
The man, Delvin Avard Sibley, has already been arrested. An arrest warrant has now been issued for the woman, Patricia Tito.
They are accused in the death of Lester Rome whose remains were dumped in an abandoned water well in Sabine Parish but not identified until two years ago. Before then, the cold case was referred to as "The Man in the Well."
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office plans will charge Tito, 58, with second-degree murder in Rome's death. Tito is serving a 40-year sentence for a 2003 homicide in Shreveport. He bonded out of jail and returned to his home in Mississippi.
But as a small child, Sibley lived in Sabine Parish. And during his adult life Sibley worked as a firefighter in the Shreveport-Bossier City area.
The Sabine Sheriff's Office handed off Sibley's prosecution to Jefferson Parish prosecutors since their investigation indicates Rome was killed in Grand Isle.
"Sibley, formerly of Shreveport, is considered to be a person of interest in the investigation, and our investigators are asking anyone with knowledge of Sibley's possible involvement in the homicide or later disposal of the victim's remains to come forward," Capt. Jason Rivarde, JPSO public affairs, said in a news release Thursday.
Tito implicated Sibley as the person responsible for Rome's homicide, Rivarde said.
Rome was reported missing in January 1984 to the Grand Isle Police Department. JPSO investigators became involved in the case in February 1984.
At the time of the initial investigation, Tito was living in Rome's home and operating his business. She claimed then Rome had simply gone on a trip and denied any knowledge of foul play. The missing persons case was eventually suspended after all investigative leads were exhausted.
In April 1986, the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office opened a homicide investigation after human remains were recovered from a water well in the 1000 block of Recknor Road in Many. The remains were unidentified for 35 years, and the case became known in that area as "The Man in the Well."
The remains were identified by the Sabine Parish Coroner's Office in 2021. Rome died as the result of blunt force trauma and possible stab wounds.
Investigators from the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office contacted JPSO and the agencies exchanged information about the cases. SPSO interviewed Tito and provided information from that interview that indicated Rome had been killed in Grand Isle before his remains were dumped in Sabine Parish. The case was eventually transferred to JPSO for further investigation.
In spring 2022, JPSO investigators interviewed Tito, and she agreed to take them to the location where Rome was murdered on Grand Isle near Elmer's Island. She told investigators she was present during the murder, but placed responsibility for the crime solely on Sibley.
Tito said when Sibley eventually left the Grand Isle area, he did so in possession of Rome's remains. As the JPSO investigation continued, detectives learned that the well in which Rome's remains were located was on a property formerly owned by Sibley's family.
"At this point in the investigation, our investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for Patricia Tito for second-degree murder in the death of Lester Rome. While the level of her involvement is not entirely clear, and despite her protestations of innocence, Tito obviously had knowledge of Mr. Rome's death and failed to make any effort to notify law enforcement or a member of his family between 1984 and 2021," Rivarde said.
Anyone with information regarding the initial disappearance and murder of Rome, the whereabouts of Sibley or Tito in 1984, or any other information that may be of help to JPSO investigators is asked to call Capt. Dennis Thornton of the Cold Case Unit at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.