SHREVEPORT, La. -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a Shreveport police officer in the fatal shooting of an unarmed man.
A warrant charging Officer Alexander Tyler, 23, with negligent homicide was signed Thursday morning by a Caddo District Court judge. Tyler has been given until midday to surrender to authorities.
Louisiana State Police requested charges against Tyler after interviews and a review of the officer’s body camera video documenting what took place when Tyler and another police arrived at Alonzo Bagley’s apartment the night of Feb. 3 to investigate a disturbance complaint. Bagley’s wife, Tangela, told officers her husband was loud and drunk but there was no domestic violence, authorities said.
The officers wanted to talk to Bagley but he bolted out the back of the second-floor apartment. Officers gave chase and Tyler found Bagley outside another apartment building, authorities said. Bagley was shot in the chest.
Bagley, 43, was unarmed and there was no confrontation or order from the officer to surrender before Bagley was shot.
Tyler was placed on administrative leave following the shooting. He's been employed with the Police Department since May 2021.
