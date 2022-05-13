TEXARKANA, Ark. – Miller County police are searching for a woman accused of leaving her sister’s corpse in her house for years to decompose.
Debbie Sue Himes, 58, was scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Feb. 8 and failed to show. Circuit Judge Brent Haltom then issued a warrant for her arrest.
Himes was arrested in October 2019 after her sister’s skeletonized remains were discovered in a home she occupied with her boyfriend, Tony Ken Hooker, 65, at the 1200 block of Martha Street.
Himes’ 40-year-old sister, Christy Himes, was disabled. Hooker was her legal guardian.
Hooker is currently serving a 20-year sentence in the Arkansas Department of Corrections for abuse of an endangered or impaired person, abuse of a corpse and sexual assault.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the sexual assault charge prompted officials to investigate the welfare of Christy Himes in October 2019. The sexual assault victim turned out to be a relative of Debbie and Christy Himes.
Another relative had contacted Adult Protective Services to report she was worried about Hooker being in jail because Debbie Himes would not be able to properly care for her sister. Debbie Himes suffered a stroke in November 2017 and reportedly uses a wheelchair at times.
When investigators arrived at the house and opened a bedroom door, they discovered a plastic garbage bag with bones protruding out on a bed.
The affidavit states, “On the bed were several obvious bones which appeared to have been chewed on by animals, the body was almost fully decomposed with only a small amount of skin and hair left on the skull."
Hooker told reporters Christy died sometime after his mother died in June of 2016. Christy reportedly suffered a seizure before death.
Hooker pleaded guilty to the charges on April 30, 2021. Debbie Himes is still pending charges.
If found guilty of abuse of a corpse, Himes faces three to 10 years and a fine up to $10,000. She also faces a fine of up to $15,000 and five to 20 years in an Arkansas prison if convicted of abuse of an endangered or impaired person.
Himes’ failure to appear in court on the felony charges could have her facing additional charges. The warrant for her arrest remains active.