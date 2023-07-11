SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have identified two men wanted in connection with a homicide last month.
Detectives have obtained arrest warrants for Romarion Smith, 17, and Roderick Smith, 18. Both are wanted for second-degree murder in the death of Jamani Johnson, 21.
The shooting happened June 18 at the Jolie Apartments in the 1000 block of Quail Creek Road. Johnson was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
There whereabouts of the Smiths are unknown, police said.
Anyone with information about where they could be is asked to call Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 ext. 3. To report information anonymously, call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.