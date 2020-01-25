SWANSON LANDING, Texas - Four people were arrested after they led police on a police chase across state lines.
According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office Greenwood police attempted to stop Charles Dressen,32, of Shreveport, for a traffic violation of following to close on I-20 eastbound near the Tourist Bureau Friday night.
RELATED ARTICLE: Greenwood police chase ends in Texas
Deputies say Dressen refused to stop and continued to drive his red Chevrolet Camaro on I-20 eastbound. Dressen took exit 3 near Pines Road headed north, traveled eastward on Jefferson Paige road, crossed over LA Highway 3132 traveled back towards Pines Road and turned westbound onto Highway 80, deputies say.
The Sheriff's office says deputies continued to follow the vehicle until it veered off the roadway and stalled near Highway 9 just south of Swanson Landing in Harrison County.
The driver and two passengers, Jessica Branch, 30, and Cody Allen, 29, both from Shreveport exited the vehicle and Bryan Marshall, 31, out of Denim Springs, Texas remained inside, deputies say. Branch was chased and bit on the leg area by Caddo's K-9 Samos.
Greenwood Police say 2 guns and approximately 2 kilos of suspected methamphetamines were recovered on I-20 east. The Caddo Sheriff's Department says a holster and magazine were recovered near Calderwood Drive and Highway 80.
The driver, three passengers were arrested and taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Marshall, Texas with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspects will be held in custody at Harrison County Jail in Marshall, Texas.
Caddo Sheriff's patrol, K-9, and DEA task force deputies, Greenwood Police, Harrison County Sheriff's deputies, Texas DPS, and Waskom Police were involved in the chase and arrest.