SHREVEPORT, La - Fellow Southwood High School classmate Devante Walls supports his friend Officer Darius Morris. He said Morris protects the community and is good with kids.
Morris, 27, was arrested earlier today in connection with the shooting of 27-year-old Reginald Jones in the 9100 block of Bushnell Lane. Police say Morris was off-duty at the time of the shooting. Jones was shot in the leg and taken to Ochsner-LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries. Police say there was an argument between the two men prior to the shooting.
Walls, a 2014 graduate of Southwood, says Morris was fun and treated everybody fairly while growing up.
"He was funny. He was a great guy....he treated everybody the same...I really don't believe that it's true at all. Cause that's not the type of person he is." Walls said.
Morris has been on the Shreveport Police Department since 2016.