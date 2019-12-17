SHREVEPORT, La. -- Eleven people were arrested last week in a two-day special detail designed to rescue human trafficking and child sex trafficking victims while at the same time identifying and arresting sex traffickers and child predators, according to a state police news release.
State troopers and members of the Northwest Louisiana Human Trafficking Task Force conducted the detail and arrested the following:
Soliciting of prostitution:
Demarcus L. Metcalf of Shreveport
Grant Michael Williams of Shreveport
Kameron Montana Jeane of Gloster
Joshua Shane Stewart of Bossier City
Mark A. Hardy of Haughton
Clay Lee Gordy of Montgomery, Texas
Edwin Tremain Thomas of Shreveport
Prostitution:
Kayla Ladawn Dominique Baker of Shreveport
Lamarcus L. Daniels of Shreveport
Kasey D. May of Marshall, Texas
Inciting prostitution:
Talissie A. Williams of Marshall, Texas
The task force includes the United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of Louisiana, Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Louisiana State Police, Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bossier City Marshal’s Office, Bossier City Police Department and Shreveport Police Department.
The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting http://lsp.org/ and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.