BOSSIER CITY, La. – Two Shreveport men are under arrest after state troopers on proactive patrols earlier this week found them to be in possession of two stolen vehicles, according to a Troop G spokesman Trooper Brent Hardy.
Shamareio Bryant, 20, and Leontraevious Nelson, 20, were booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility on charges of possession of stolen vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bryant is also charged with possession of a stolen license plate, while Nelson faces additional charges of possession of a stolen firearm and resisting an officer.
The two were arrested after Troop G troopers observed the drivers of a 2018 Nissan Sentra and 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis operating in an unsafe manner, Hardy said. Troopers followed the drivers to a convenience store parking lot and checked both vehicles through the National Crime Information Center.
The Sentra came back as stolen out of Shreveport, and it also had a switched and stolen license plate, prompting the arrest of Bryant as he came out of the store.
While Nelson was still inside the store, troopers checked the Grand Marquis he was driving and learned it was reported stolen out of Bossier City. As they attempted to arrest Nelson, he ran from the scene. He was caught after a five-block pursuit. A stolen handgun was found in the car, Hardy said.